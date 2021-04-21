      Weather Alert

North Bend Man Accused of Sexually Exploiting A Child

Apr 21, 2021 @ 4:17pm

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A North Bend, Oregon, man is accused of sexually exploiting a child and prosecutors are concerned there could be other victims.

KTVL reports a federal grand jury in Eugene returned a three-count indictment in April, charging 47-year-old Shannon Weatherbee with sexual exploitation of children.

The indictment says starting in 2017, Weatherbee coerced a minor female to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing images which were transmitted online.

Authorities say He was arrested last week while investigators executed a search warrant at his house.

Weatherbee pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday and has been ordered detained with a jury trial set for June.

