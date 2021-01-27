Nora The Polar Bear Coming Back To Oregon Zoo
PORTLAND, Ore.—Children and parents will be excited to see Nora this Spring. The Oregon Zoo is getting ready to put the finishing touches on its new Polar Passage Habitat. Amy Cutting who oversees the marine wildlife area says, “She’s kind of like the kid who goes off to college and comes home all grown up.” nora has spent the last few years at Hogle Zoo. There she learned more about how to interact with another bear. That is important to her development.
Nora is 500 pounds. She’s had metabolic bone disease as a cub and she injured her leg in 2019, requiring surgery. Veterinarians say she has healed well but still has some skeletal structural damage. The damage has given her an unusual gait and will require management all of her life.