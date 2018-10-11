Your voters pamphlet should land in your mailbox today, if it hasn’t already. All kinds of groups are trying to encourage you to vote, including Billy Eichner, an actor and comdian.

He’s produced a video called “non-voters anonymous”. He and a handful of other actors share reasons why they don’t vote. It’s tongue and cheek and it’s gone viral. The video is part of Eichner’s campaign called “Glam Up the Midterms!” with Funny or Die and the nonprofit group Natural Resources Defense Council. Check it out and tell us what you think!

See the original at Funny or Die.