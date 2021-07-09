Non-Profit Helps Us Understand Orcas

It’s hard to find someone who doesn’t love whales. They’re mystical and magical and majestic and at this time of the year people flock to the seashore to catch a glimpse, and also sign up for whale watching tours to try and get up close and personal. I’m going on one of those tours from Friday Harbor in Washington. I’ll bring back pictures IF I am lucky enough to see one, and will also give “first-timer” tips for staying on the islands.
In the meantime, I talked to Howard Garrett, co-founder of the Orca Network, a non-profit that’s been educating people about whales for a quarter of a century.
