Nobel’s Portland Connection

Portland Ore -The Nobel Prize for Medicine was awarded for an area of cancer research that has an important Portland connection. Researchers James Allison and Tasuku Honjo were awarded the prize for development of cancer immunotherapy drugs. But Dr. Walter Urba at Providence Cancer Institute was the principal investigator of the clinical trial that led to approval of the medicines. Dr Urba says the result are cancer survivors living for over a decade after they were told they only had months to live. Dr Walter Urba’s work at Providence has focused on cancer immunotherapy for more than 20 years.