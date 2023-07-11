No Winner In Monday Powerball Drawing; Jackpot Now $725 Million

Powerball lottery tickets are shown, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Surfside, Fla. The jackpot for Monday night’s drawing soared to $1 billion after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing. It’s the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — No winning ticket drawn means the Powerball jackpot is now at an estimated $725 million.

No ticket matched the Monday drawing.

The next drawing is Wednesday.

If someone buys the winning ticket, they will have the option to get $366 million in a one-time cash payout instead of the full $725 million over time.

The jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is the seventh-highest in the history of the game.

The all-time largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion last November.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19.

The winner took home a $253 million prize.