No New Reported COVID-19 Deaths In Oregon For Second Day In A Row
PORTLAND, Ore. – For the second day in a row, there are no new reported deaths from COVID-19 in Oregon.
The statewide total remains at 109 deaths.
Meanwhile, 65 more people have tested positive for the virus and 14 more people are presumed to have the virus.
A presumptive person is someone who has symptoms and has been in close contact with someone who has the virus, but has not yet tested positive.
2,745 people have now tested positive for the virus.
60,698 have tested negative for the virus.
The new COVID-19 confirmed and presumptive cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (1), Clatsop (1), Coos (2), Deschutes (1), Hood River (1), Jefferson (1), Lane (1), Linn (10), Marion (17), Multnomah (15), Polk (8), Umatilla (6), Washington (10), Yamhill (1).