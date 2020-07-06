      Weather Alert

No New Deaths Monday From COVID-19, 168 More Cases

Jul 6, 2020 @ 1:04pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 168 more Oregonians have tested positive for COVID-19 or are presumed to have it.

That brings the state’s total tally to 10,395 cases.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (16), Clatsop (3), Columbia (3), Deschutes (2), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (1), Jefferson (1), Josephine (3), Lane (10), Malheur (10), Marion (16), Morrow (4), Multnomah (41), Polk (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (16), Wasco (3), Washington (34).

257,326 people have tested negative.

The state also reporting  Monday the death toll remains unchanged at 215 people.

183 people are hospitalized from the virus, while 26 are on a ventilator.

2,846 people are considered recovered.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
