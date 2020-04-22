No New Deaths From COVID-19 In Oregon Wednesday
PORTLAND, Ore. – Some good COVID-19 news in Oregon Wednesday: There are no new deaths to report from the virus.
That means the state remains at 78 deaths from the virus.
There are, however, 57 new positive tests, bringing the statewide total to 2,059.
24 of the positive tests come from Multnomah County, while 10 each come from Clackamas and Washington Counties.
Statewide, 302 people remain hospitalized.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports about 32 percent of people who have tested positive for the virus have recovered, while 37 percent of people have not. 31 percent are still be assessed.
To be considered recovered, you must be symptom free for 72 hours.