No New COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Oregon Thursday
PORTLAND, Ore. – No new deaths from COVID-19 reported in Oregon Thursday.
However, there are 76 new positive tests.
That means 4,350 Oregonians have now tested positive for the virus, 124 people are presumed to have it, and 134,838 have tested negative.
159 people have died.
124 people remain hospitalized, while 13 people are on a ventilator.
2200 people are considered fully recovered.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (9), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (5), Jackson (1), Jefferson (1), Lane (3), Lincoln (5), Linn (2), Marion (12), Multnomah (30), Umatilla (1), Wasco (1), Washington (3), Yamhill (1).