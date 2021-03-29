      Weather Alert

No New COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Oregon Monday

Mar 29, 2021 @ 11:53am

PORTLAND, Ore. – There are no new COVID-19 deaths reported in Oregon Monday.

That keeps the state’s death toll at 2,375 people.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports 217 new cases.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (9), Clackamas (30), Clatsop (4), Columbia (3), Coos (7), Deschutes (14), Douglas (12), Harney (2), Jackson (10), Josephine (7), Lake (1), Lane (19), Lincoln (6), Linn (16), Marion (19), Multnomah (34), Polk (6), Tillamook (3), Union (5) and Yamhill (7).

142 Oregonians are hospitalized by the virus today.

36 of those patients are in ICU.

Oregon has now administered a total of 872,230 first and second doses of Pfizer, 824,313 first and second doses of Moderna and 39,092 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
COVID 19 Vaccine Update
The 9th Circuit Court Has Decided Concealed Carry Is Illegal
Trial Of Former Officer Derek Chauvin In George Floyd's Death Gets Underway
Forget Anti-Fascist, is ANTIFA Anti-Women?
Portland Gives Homeless More Special Treatment At The Cost Of Everyone Else