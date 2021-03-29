No New COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Oregon Monday
PORTLAND, Ore. – There are no new COVID-19 deaths reported in Oregon Monday.
That keeps the state’s death toll at 2,375 people.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports 217 new cases.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (9), Clackamas (30), Clatsop (4), Columbia (3), Coos (7), Deschutes (14), Douglas (12), Harney (2), Jackson (10), Josephine (7), Lake (1), Lane (19), Lincoln (6), Linn (16), Marion (19), Multnomah (34), Polk (6), Tillamook (3), Union (5) and Yamhill (7).
142 Oregonians are hospitalized by the virus today.
36 of those patients are in ICU.
Oregon has now administered a total of 872,230 first and second doses of Pfizer, 824,313 first and second doses of Moderna and 39,092 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.