No More Leftovers In Tin Foil Art; Le Bistro Montage Closing After 27 Years

Jun 24, 2020 @ 9:18pm

Portland, Ore. – A popular Portland restaurant is shutting down after 27 years. Le Bistro Montage was near the east end of the Morrison bridge. They were famous for sending folks home with their leftover food in handmade pieces of tin foil art, the swan was a common favorite,  and for some unique dishes like the alligator bites and frog legs. They posted on Facebook, saying they’re grateful to have been a part of Portland, and thanked all their customers for the love and support for almost three decades. Just a week before the closing announcement, they were talking about reopening soon.

 

