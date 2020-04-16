      Breaking News
CDC: The Coronavirus… What you need to know.

No matter who is in charge at the WHO right now, there are major problems

Apr 16, 2020 @ 10:53am

Lars brings on David Williams, President of Taxpayers Protection Alliance to discuss President Trump’s decision to defund the WHO. It’s believed that the WHO lied to the rest of the world and should be responsible for their poor handling of the Coronavirus. The WHO was warned about the virus in December and refused to tell inform people. They also praised China for being transparent and having great leadership. It makes one wonder, what secrets are they hiding for China? Listen below for more.

The post No matter who is in charge at the WHO right now, there are major problems appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro