KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

No Labels Won’t Run A Third-Party Campaign For President

April 4, 2024 2:11PM PDT
Share
No Labels Won’t Run A Third-Party Campaign For President
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — The No Labels group says it won’t field a presidential candidate in November after strategists for the bipartisan organization failed to attract a high-profile centrist willing to seize on the widespread dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

No Labels CEO Nancy Jacobson said in a statement Thursday that “the responsible course of action is for us to stand down.”

The decision further cements a general election rematch between the Democratic incumbent and the former president.

Many voters do not have favorable views of Biden and Trump, a dynamic that No Labels had sought to address.

Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the most prominent independent candidate in the 2024 presidential race.

More about:
Election 2024
No Labels

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Rises Modestly
2

President Of Plaid Pantry Wants To Change Oregon's Bottle Bill
3

US Applications For Jobless Benefits Rise To Highest Level In Two Months, But Layoffs Remain Low
4

Republicans Threaten To Hold Attorney General Garland In Contempt Over President Biden Documents Case
5

Alex Murdaugh Gets 40 Years In Federal Prison For Stealing From Clients And His Law Firm