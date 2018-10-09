No Joke
By Mike Turner
|
Oct 8, 2018 @ 5:30 PM

Portland Ore – Comedian Katt Williams pleaded not guilty to assaulting a town car driver after he was arrested Friday night. Williams appeared in court Monday. Williams’ bail was set at $2,500. He is also being held on an arrest warrant from Georgia. Williams is accused of assaulting the driver of a town car after an argument broke out about taking the comedian and his dog to a performance at the Moda Center. Williams then left the scene in another car before officers could arrive. He was arrested Saturday.

