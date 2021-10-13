      Weather Alert

No Jail Time For Spokane Officer Who Crashed Patrol Car While Speeding

Oct 13, 2021 @ 10:27am

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – A Spokane police officer who crashed his patrol car into a passenger car while driving twice the speed limit, injuring two people, will not spend time in jail.

Officer Michael Brunner pleaded guilty to reckless driving last month in exchange for the reduction of the charge from felony vehicular assault.

District Judge Aimee Maurer sentenced him Monday to a 364-day suspended jail term.

Brunner will be on unmonitored probation for one year. Because he was not convicted of a felony, Brunner will return to his job as a police officer on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.

