No Immediate Plans To Shelter-In-Place In Washington State
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – There are no immediate plans in Washington state to enact more stringent social distancing requirements to fight the spread of coronavirus like those imposed by California, New York and other states.
That’s what David Postman, Gov. Jay Inslee’s chief of staff, said Friday.
Washington has reported at least 74 deaths from COVID-19, the most in the United States, and more than 1,300 confirmed cases.
The state has already closed schools through the late April, banned events and ordered bars to close and restaurants to serve only take out or drive-thru options.