No Big Winner, But Three Not So Little Powerball Winners In Oregon.

Salem, Ore. — Three Powerball tickets sold in Oregon during Wednesday’s drawing, which featured the second-largest jackpot in the game’s history, resulted in smaller tier wins. The monumental $1.765 billion jackpot was claimed by a player in California.

In Oregon, the winning tickets included one worth $100,000 sold in Eugene, and two $50,000 winning tickets sold in Tigard and Beaverton.

The Powerball jackpot had been growing since July 22, generating a series of winners in Oregon, with total prizes amounting to $7.75 million. This recent jackpot is now the second-largest ever awarded in U.S. lottery history, following the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in California on November 7, 2022.

The Oregon Lottery reported selling over $32 million in tickets during the jackpot run, contributing a portion of the proceeds to various state beneficiaries, including economic development, education, veteran services, and state parks.

Retailers who sell lottery tickets receive commissions from ticket sales and bonus payments for lower-tier wins. For instance, an Oregon retailer selling a $1 million ticket would earn a $10,000 bonus.

Powerball is a multi-state lottery played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The largest prize ever won in Oregon was a $340 million jackpot in 2005.

The Oregon Lottery advises players to sign the back of their tickets for prize claim security. In the event of winning a jackpot, players are encouraged to consult with a financial planner or professional to manage their winnings. Prize winners have one year to claim their awards.