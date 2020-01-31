No Bathroom Breaks—It’s The Super Bowl
By Rebecca Marshall
They cost $5.6 million for 30 seconds. They make us laugh, they make us cry, sometimes they make us debate. We are talking about the Super Bowl ads. It’s the one time of year, you actually want to skip the bathroom break and actually watch the commercials.
You can always count on a good one from Weiden and Kennedy. The ad firm (based in Portland) has been producing ads since 1990. This year, they are behind the Bud Light Seltzer commercials with Post Malone….and his computerized taste buds. Also the hip hop Turbo Tax ads. (see above)
You can expect ads from the makers of Doritos, Amazon, and one of my favorites already—by Hyundai.
By the way the cost of an ad during the first Super Bowl game was $37,500.
Do you watch the ads? If so, do you watch them during the game or online? Both? Let’s discuss.
———————————————————————–
Here’s a list of some of the other ones to watch:
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/01/27/super-bowl-commercials-2020-watch-the-ads-that-have-been-released-so-far.html