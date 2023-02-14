KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Nissan Recall: Air Bag Can Knock Steering Wheel Emblem Loose

February 14, 2023 3:36PM PST
Share
Nissan Recall: Air Bag Can Knock Steering Wheel Emblem Loose
Credit: MGN

DETROIT (AP) – Nissan is recalling more than 463,000 older vehicles because the emblem on the steering wheel can come loose when the air bag is deployed and injure drivers.

The recall mainly in North America covers certain Frontier small pickups, Titan large pickups and Xterra, Pathfinder and Armada SUVs from 2008 through 2011.

Also included are Quest minivans from 2008 and 2009, as well as about 11,000 parts used for service.

Nissan says it has four reports alleging injuries due to the problem.

The company hasn’t developed a repair yet.

Customers will get an interim letter in early April, followed by a letter telling them when to go to a dealer for service.

More about:
Emblem
Nissan
recall

Popular Posts

1

Judges Hear Appeal From Victim's Family In Adnan Syed Case
2

Average Long-Term Mortgage Rate Falls A Fourth Straight Week
3

Oregon’s Democrats Once Again Try To Cover Up Their Shady Behavior
4

Slain Cinematographer's Ukrainian Relatives Sue Alec Baldwin
5

XBB.1.5 Now Predominant COVID-19 Variant In Oregon