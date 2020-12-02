Nintendo Hacker Headed To Prison
SEATTLE (AP) – A computer hacker who stole information from Nintendo and was also caught with child pornography on his computer was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison.
Ryan S. Hernandez of Palmdale, California, had pleaded guilty in January to one count of computer fraud and abuse and one count of possession of child pornography.
Prosecutors say Hernandez hacked Nintendo services and stole confidential information about popular video games, gaming consoles and developer tools between 2018 and 2019.
When the FBI searched his home and computers in 2019, they found thousands of confidential Nintendo files as well videos and images of minors engaged in sex.