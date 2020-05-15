Nine Washington Counties Now Approved For Phase Two
SEATTLE (AP) – State officials say Whitman County in Eastern Washington has been approved to take a faster path to reopening businesses including restaurants under Gov. Jay Inslee’s coronavirus recovery plan.
Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman approved the county’s application Friday, making it the ninth county in the state to be approved to move into phase two of the four-phase reopening process.
Counties applying for a quicker reopening must have low populations and no new cases of COVID-19 in the last three weeks, among other stipulations.
The other eight counties of the 39 in Washington allowed to begin the second phase include: Columbia, Ferry, Garfield, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Skamania, Stevens and Wahkiakum.