      Weather Alert

Nine Seattle Bars Temporarily Close After COVID-19 Infections

Jul 28, 2021 @ 3:12pm

SEATTLE (AP) – At least nine Seattle bars temporarily closed because a worker tested positive for COVID-19 or came into contact with an infected person.

The Seattle Times reports the Unicorn on Capitol Hill and Jupiter bar in Belltown each had two vaccinated workers who tested positive for COVID-19, and bar management says they immediately shut down.

Owners at both bars say they plan to reopen Friday since test results for the rest of their staff were negative.

They also plan to invoke new safety measures.

The closures come as King County has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks because of the highly infectious delta variant.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Seattle
Popular Posts
Crews Make Progress on Massive Bootleg Fire in Southern Oregon
Former State Rep. Mike Nearman Pleads Guilty In Oregon Capitol Breach
Infrastructure Deal: Senate Ready To Move Ahead On $1T Bill
Delta Variant Now Dominant In Washington State, Doctors Seeing Start Of 5th Wave Of Virus
COVID-19 Surging Once Again In Oregon
Connect With Us Listen To Us On