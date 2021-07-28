Nine Seattle Bars Temporarily Close After COVID-19 Infections

SEATTLE (AP) – At least nine Seattle bars temporarily closed because a worker tested positive for COVID-19 or came into contact with an infected person.
The Seattle Times reports the Unicorn on Capitol Hill and Jupiter bar in Belltown each had two vaccinated workers who tested positive for COVID-19, and bar management says they immediately shut down.
Owners at both bars say they plan to reopen Friday since test results for the rest of their staff were negative.
They also plan to invoke new safety measures.
The closures come as King County has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks because of the highly infectious delta variant.