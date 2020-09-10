Nine People Charged In Portland Riots

Courtesy: Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced charges on Wednesday against nine people for unlawful activity that allegedly occurred during mass demonstrations in Portland.
The charges include riot, assault and attempted assault on officers along with resisting arrest. At least two of those arrested are felons; one was in possession of a firearm and the other had body armor.
The DA’s office says charges are only an accusation of a crime. The suspects are deemed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Information on each case is below:
State v. Laurielle Aviles: It is alleged that on July 3, 2020, at approximately 1:04 a.m., Portland Police declared a riot near Southwest Broadway and Southwest Main Street after individuals in the crowd started to launch firework mortars at the Gus J. Solomon U.S. Courthouse as well as throwing rocks at law enforcement. Police arrested an individual from the crowd. Aviles, a person in the crowd, is accused of trying to pull the arrestee from police. When the arresting officer would not let go of his custody, Aviles is accused of punching the officer in the face.
State v. Brian Scherner: It is alleged that on September 4, 2020, Portland Police declared an unlawful assembly in the area of North Lombard and North Campbell Avenue. Police gave dispersal orders to the crowd. An officer saw a person pick up an object, lean back and prepared to throw the object toward police. The officer immediately ran up to the person and placed the individual under arrest. A group of people then surrounded the officer during the arrest process. The group pushed and pulled the officer from the arrestee who then got up and ran away. The officer recognized Scherner as one of the individuals who allegedly pushed her. Police arrested Scherner without further incident.
State v. Elizabeth Elder: It is alleged that on September 5, 2020, during a declared unlawful assembly, Elder attempted to cause physical injury to a person she knew to be a police officer.
State v. Evan Burchfield: It is alleged that on September 5, 2020, Portland Police declared a gathering near Ventura Park an unlawful assembly after individuals in the crowd started throwing multiple items including Molotov cocktails, frozen water bottles and rocks toward police. Officers reported seeing a group of approximately eight people standing a short distance away. Approximately six individuals held shields facing the officers and would not disperse. The group continued to face and move towards officers. When police approached the group, it is alleged that a person holding a wooden shield, later identified as Burchfield pulled his shield back, lifted it with both hands and threw it at an officer who stood about two feet away. The bottom of the shield hit the officer in the face. The officer’s full face shield protected him from injury. Burchfield is accused of then running away. Officers later arrested him without further incident.
State v. Enzo Zimmerman: It is alleged that on September 5 into September 6, 2020, Portland Police declared a riot near its East Precinct and ordered all individuals to leave the area after crowd members started throwing projectiles including rocks, fireworks, and Molotov cocktails toward police. Police reported seeing a person, later identified as Zimmerman, standing in the street refusing to leave. When police attempted to arrest someone else, an officer reported that Zimmerman charged and shoved the arresting officer’s right arm and twisted his elbow in an apparent attempt to help the arrestee escape who then returned and hit the arresting officer with an unknown object until additional law enforcement arrived. Even as Zimmerman was being taken into custody, it is alleged he continued to attempt to hit and kick the arresting officer. Police took Zimmerman into custody without further incident.
State v. Ty Fox: It is alleged that on September 6, 2020, Portland Police declared a gathering near Northeast 122nd and East Burnside a riot. During this incident a, person in the crowd caught fire and was injured when a Molotov cocktail, being thrown toward police, landed nearby. Law enforcement reported identifying Fox as standing behind a group of people with shields, using a torch and lighting an incendiary device and then throwing the device toward Oregon State Police troopers. The device erupted in flames upon impact. Law enforcement later took Fox into custody without further incident.
State v. Hannah Baumann: It is alleged that on September 4, 2020, Portland Police encountered people throwing projectiles at them near the Portland Police Association’s offices in North Portland. Police gave multiple dispersal orders. As an officer attempted to arrest someone, a person later identified as Baumann, hit and kicked the arresting officer. Oregon State Police troopers intervened and took Baumann into custody without further incident.
State v. Demetrius Batchelor: It is alleged that on September 5, 2020, Portland Police stopped Batchelor, a convicted felon, driving a vehicle that he was previously seen in multiple times. During the traffic stop, police located a loaded Springfield Armory XD pistol inside the vehicle operated by Batchelor.
State v. Maurice Monson: It is alleged that on September 4, 2020, Portland Police declared an unlawful assembly near North Denver and North Lombard after people in the crowd started throwing paint balloons, glass bottles, cans of soup, and full beer cans at officers. Most of the people refused to leave the area when ordered to do so by police. Officers arrested Monson after he refused to leave the roadway. Upon arrest, police found Monson wearing body armor. He is prohibited from being in possession of body armor because of a prior robbery conviction.