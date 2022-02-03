Nine Fewer Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19; Weekly COVID Report Shows Steep Drop In Cases

PORTLAND, Ore. – Nine fewer Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19.
That brings the state’s total to just over 1,104 virus hospitalizations.
About 200 of those patients are in the ICU.
Statewide, there are 50 available adult ICU beds.
The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday also reports about 5,100 new cases and 39 more virus related deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (30), Benton (197), Clackamas (332), Clatsop (37), Columbia (52), Coos (93), Crook (64), Curry (19), Deschutes (305), Douglas (143), Gilliam (4), Grant (6), Harney (22), Hood River (24), Jackson (389), Jefferson (29), Josephine (125), Klamath (83), Lake (16), Lane (449), Lincoln (98), Linn (289), Malheur (15), Marion (561), Morrow (11), Multnomah (628), Polk (144), Sherman (2), Tillamook (28), Umatilla (114), Union (43), Wallowa (12), Wasco (30), Washington (511), Yamhill (238).
–OHA RELEASES WEEKLY COVID REPORT–
The Oregon Health Authority says between Monday, January 24th and Sunday, January 30th, new COVID-19 cases across the state dropped by 22 percent.
However, during that same time span, hospitalizations increased by almost 14 percent and virus-related deaths more than doubled.
The state’s test positivity rate dropped from almost 25 percent to about 23 percent.
