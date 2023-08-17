KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Nike’s Jab Policy “Swooshes” Them Into A Lawsuit

August 17, 2023 3:12PM PDT
(Photo via Getty Images)

During the pandemic, countless companies and government agencies gave Americans an ultimatum, take the unproven, potentially dangerous jab, despite your personal, or religious beliefs, or lose your job. Doug Kerkering, who worked for more than 3 decades for the world’s largest shoe company decided he would take the sportswear giant Nike to court, and hold them responsible. Listen to the interview below, and you can donate to Doug’s fight at the link below as well.

https://secure.anedot.com/health-freedom-defense-fund-hfdf/namf-damages

