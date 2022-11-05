KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Nike Splits With Kyrie Irving Amid Antisemitism Fallout

November 4, 2022 7:09PM PDT
Nike has parted ways with Kyrie Irving.

The shoe giant announced Friday night that it will halt its relationship with the Brooklyn guard, who has been suspended by the Nets for what the team called a repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”

The Nets made that move Thursday, and a day later, Nike made its decision as well. Irving tweeted a link to a film that contains antisemitic material and repeatedly refused to apologize until the Nets suspended him.

