Nike Just Does It With Colin Kaepernick

Image courtesy of Colin Kaepernick

Beaverton, Or. – Nike has announced ex NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick stars in its 30th anniversary Just Do It ad campaign. Kaepernick, who started the movement to kneel during the national anthem before NFL games, has been an unsigned free agent for the last two years. The ad reads “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Nike’s vice president of brand for North America, Gino Fisanotti told ESPN on Sunday “we believe Colin is one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation, who has leveraged the power of sport to help move the world forward.” The ad has sparked some protest with Nike customers posting no social media pictures and videos of them burning Nike gear.

An ESPN poll that saw more than 35,000 social media users take part found 29% say they’re more likely to buy Nike products, 21% are less likely and 50% say the ad won’t affect their decision.

ESPN say the Nike ad campaign prompted 1 million tweets in 24 hours.