Nike Announcing 700 New Layoffs At Headquarters Near Beaverton
Washington county, Ore. – About 700 Oregonians are about to lose their job. NIKE is announcing today, they plan to eliminate 700 jobs at their headquarters near Beaverton by early January. It’s not because of the pandemic. Oregon’s biggest company is actually doing well during covid-19 and their sales are up. Oregonlive says the new layoffs are apart of a broader restructuring Nike reported last summer. Oregon’s unemployment has jumped because of the pandemic. It went up from 3.5 percent back before March, up to 8 percent last month.