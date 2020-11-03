      Weather Alert

Nike Announcing 700 New Layoffs At Headquarters Near Beaverton

Nov 2, 2020 @ 4:30pm

Washington county, Ore. – About 700 Oregonians are about to lose their job. NIKE is announcing today, they plan to eliminate 700 jobs at their headquarters near Beaverton by early January. It’s not  because of the pandemic. Oregon’s biggest company is actually doing well during covid-19 and their sales are up. Oregonlive says the new layoffs are apart of a broader restructuring Nike reported last summer. Oregon’s unemployment has jumped because of the pandemic. It went up from 3.5 percent back before March, up to 8 percent last month.

TAGS
job jobs laid off layoff layoffs nike
Popular Posts
Hundreds of Clark County Ballots Rejected
Wildfire Victims Denied By FEMA
Oregon, Washington, Nevada, And California Join Western States COVID-19 Vaccine Pact
Oregon on Track for New Emergency Workplace COVID-19 Rules
Governor Extends Oregon's State of Emergency Due To COVID-19