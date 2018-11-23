Night Strike: Giving Back Underneath The Burnside Bridge

Portland, Oregon-Volunteers from Portland’s Night Strike served a day time Thanksgiving feast for those in need. But they don’t just help our community one day a year. In fact Night Strike is out every Thursday night… for the last 15 years, providing blankets haircuts, food and clothing even free foot washes!

I spoke with Rick, a former Alaskan fisherman. He found out about Night Strike in his own time of need. Now, every Thursday night since February of this year Rick joins many under the Burnside Bridge to GIVE BACK.

These resources are made available for those in need. There are also veterans services and help finding a shelter if needed.

Night Strike, resources for those in need. EVERY Thursday night under the Burnside Bridge. Spread the word and Happy Holidays.

