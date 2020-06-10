“Night of Rest” On 12th Night of Portland Protests
Courtesy: KGW's Mike Benner
PORTLAND, Ore. — For the first time in nearly two weeks, there were no marches on Tuesday night in Portland over the death of George Floyd and racial injustice. Rally organizers called it a “Night of Rest” on the day that George Floyd was laid to rest in his hometown of Houston.
There was a large gathering at Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland where the crowd listened to speakers.
There was a smaller gathering outside the Multnomah County Justice Center downtown. Police say large holes were cut in the fence surrounding the building and the officers guarding it.
The activity downtown was reportedly mostly peaceful, but police say there was criminal activity occurring in the crowd.