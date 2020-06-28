Night Closures On I-205 At Sunnyside For Construction
Portland, Ore. – Starting tonight at 10pm, both directions of I-205 will close at Sunnyside road in Clackamas for construction work. There will be a detour setup on the freeway ramps and Sunnyside road will stay open. It’s happening tonight and tomorrow night. Crews are widening the Sunnyside road bridge, adding 10 feet of bike lanes, sidewalks, railing, and lighting. Remember to drive safely and slow down around workers in construction zones.
Click here to read the latest updates from Clackamas county.
June 28 & 29: I-205 northbound and southbound will be closed at Sunnyside Road for night work beginning at approximately 10:00 PM and ending at 5:00 AM. The closure will allow workers to relocate overhead CenturyLink utility lines. Workers will also be placing falsework columns adjacent to the highway which will support the new bridge during construction. Traffic will be detoured around the work area using the I-205 on- and off-ramps at Sunnyside Road.
June 28 – July 1: Crews will be completing night work on Sunnyside Road. Traffic will be maintained through the work areas, but there may be intermittent delays. If you typically travel through this area during nighttime hours, we would encourage considering alternate routes during this period.
General Project Update
Over the next several weeks, construction crews will be completing south side surface improvements between 84th Avenue and I-205, including new streetlights, curbs, sidewalks, cycle track, and ADA ramps. This work must be done in preparation for upcoming bridge widening work, which will add new pedestrian and bicycle facilities and a second eastbound left turn lane on the bridge to reduce congestion.
Safety Update
Lane closures on Sunnyside Road often change on a daily or even hourly basis and are dependent upon the needs of the construction work that is being completed that day. Because of this, it is difficult to provide real-time or even daily updates. Construction crew members strive to ensure that temporary lane configurations are clear using advance warning signage and traffic control devices such as paint, cones, and barrels. With these temporary traffic control measures in place, it is important for all drivers to pay close attention while driving and exercise additional caution around work zones. It is Clackamas County’s priority to create a safe environment for construction crews and members of the public!
Clackamas County prioritizes the health and safety of its employees, contractors, and the public during this time of public health concern. While construction is continuing for the CRC Mobility Project, know that Clackamas County has implemented social distancing requirements for all employees, including those working in the field. All employees are maintaining at least a six-foot distance to remain healthy while continuing work on this project to benefit the Clackamas Regional Center.