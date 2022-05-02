      Weather Alert

NFL Star DeAndre Hopkins Suspended 6 Games For Violating PED Policy

May 2, 2022 @ 2:58pm
FILE - Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins looks to the sideline during a timeout in second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Dec. 13, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Cardinals three-time All-Pro receiver Hopkins has been suspended six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) –  Arizona Cardinals three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

It’s a stunning blow for the Cardinals, who finished with an 11-6 record last season but faded down the stretch when Hopkins was out of the lineup because of injuries.

Now they’ll be without the 29-year-old for a big chunk of the upcoming season.

Hopkins played in 10 games last season, catching 42 passes for 572 yards and eight touchdowns.

He missed much of the last half of the season because of hamstring and knee injuries.

TAGS
Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins NFL PED policy Suspend
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Hwy. 224 Reopens After 2020 Wildfires
Washington Justices Unanimously Reject Gov. Inslee Recall Effort
2 Southridge H.S. Students Dead, Sheriff's Deputy Among 4 Critically Injured In Beaverton Crash
Man Identified In Portland's 28th Homicide
Connect With Us Listen To Us On