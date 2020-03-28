Nextdoor Offers Neighbors a Chance to Connect & Help
Nextdoor — the social network for neighborhoods, pegged to locations — has found a new purpose in wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. Neighbors are reaching out to help one another by picking up prescriptions from the homebound, at-risk elderly, or sharing resources like computer monitors and protective gear.
Nextdoor has since added a map feature, so users can add details on where they are, and how they’re willing to help. “It’s been quite heartening,” said one 84-year-old woman who’s had to rely on neighbors for provisions. “This has been the only good side to all of this — the community reaching out.”