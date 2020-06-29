Newspaper Delivery Driver Dodges Bullets During Drive By Shooting Near Vancouver Rental House
Vancouver, Wash. – It’s a day on the job this Vancouver woman will never forget. She had to duck and dodge bullets that were coming through her car’s front windshield, while she was out delivering newspapers. It happened early Sunday Morning on NE 151st in the First Place neighborhood. 911 callers say there was a big party going on at a rental nearby, just before the shooting happened. Thankfully the women delivering the papers was not hurt. Bullets also went into a nearby home, just missing the people inside. At least 25 shots were fired. Kim Kapp with Vancouver Police says usually they don’t have many problems with rentals, but this is concerning and they are investigating. Police want to hear from anyone had their property damaged by the shooting.