Newport Residents Give Thumbs Down To Social Distancing Ad
NEWPORT, Ore.– While the state of Oregon has not wanted to leave opportunities to promote Covid-19 safety untapped , a television public service announcement airing in Newport upset residents. People there were troubled by images of fishermen throwing a person overboard into a life raft.
This past weekend two fisherman died when their boat capsized passing over the Tillamook Bar. The advertisement while promoting social distancing hit too many families in a negative way. Dean Sawyer the Mayor of Newport wrote a letter to Governor Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority asking the ad be taken off the air. OHA asked stations to drop it. YouTube no longer has it up either.