GOP-Led Senate Panel Advances Barrett Despite Dems’ Boycott

New York City Joins Seattle And Portland In Lawsuit

Oct 22, 2020 @ 11:53am

NEW YORK (AP) – New York City officials say it will join Seattle and Portland, Oregon, in filing a lawsuit over President Donald’s Trump’s threatened withdrawal of federal funds from cities that permit “anarchy.”

New York City Corporation Counsel Jim Johnson says the cities will file a complaint Thursday in Seattle over the so-called “anarchist jurisdiction” designation.

The Justice Department last month identified the cities as three that could have federal funding slashed under a memorandum by Trump that sought to identify localities that permit “anarchy, violence and destruction in American cities.”

Johnson says as much as $12 billion in federal funding could be at stake.

