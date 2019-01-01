New Year’s Gun Fire Damages Cornelius Home

Cornelius, Ore. — A Cornelius Man was arrested after several bullets struck a home on South Dogwood Place.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home in the 300 block of South Dogwood Place. The homeowner reported they heard many gunshots from the neighbor’s back yard and then a barrage of bullets hit the home.

Deputies found that several bullets penetrated the rear exterior of the home and at least two bullets went through the walls and into the home. One of the bullets landed next to a child’s slide in the living room. No one was injured.

Deputies went to the neighbors home and found several dozen empty handgun shell casings in the front and back yard. It appears the residents were celebrating the New Year by having a large party and firing handguns in the air.

46-year-old Juan Humberto Garfias-Campos was arrested and a handgun was seized by deputies.

Garfias-Campos is charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Recklessly Endangering another Person and Second Degree Criminal Mischief. He was held on $10,000 bail. There is the possibility of additional charges as the investigation continues.