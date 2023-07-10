New Wildfire Breaks Out Near Mt. Hood

Sandy, Ore— Firefighters are actively engaged in suppressing the Boulder Fire, which originated on July 8th southeast of Mt. Hood within the Barlow Ranger District near Boulder Lake Trailhead. The fire has currently spread to an estimated area exceeding 60 acres.

The fire is currently burning in a densely forested region characterized by steep slopes. To combat the blaze, four engines, four hotshot crews, and two heavy helicopters are currently deployed, with additional resources en route.

As a safety precaution, the Boulder Lake campground, Little Boulder Lake, Bonney Meadow campground, Badger Lake campground, Camp Windy, and Post Camp campground are under a Level 3 – Go Now evacuation order. Forest Roads 4480, 4481, and 4890 have also been closed. An area closure is in progress to ensure public safety. It is advised that individuals avoid the area as conditions can rapidly change.

Smoke is expected to impact the vicinity of the fire, given the prevailing warm and dry conditions projected for the entire week. Regular updates on air quality can be found at oregonsmoke.blogspot.com or airnow.gov.

The cause of the fire is presently under investigation.