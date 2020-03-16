New White House Guidelines: Avoid Crowds Of More Than 10 People
(Washington, DC) — New White House guidelines are recommending that people avoid gatherings of more than 10 people. During a White House briefing, President Trump said everyone has a critical role to play in stopping the transmission of the coronavirus. He warned that it could be July, August or later before the crisis is abated in the U.S. Trump urged older citizens to stay home and keep away from other people. Older people are at increased risk of contracting the coronavirus. Doctor Deborah Birx made an appeal to young people to think twice before joining large gatherings.
Birx is a top member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. The President said it’s “incredible what’s happening” in such a short period of time. He also argued that everyone was surprised about how fast it happened. Trump added, his administration is doing a “great job” in dealing with the growing crisis. He said he would rate it “a 10.” Trump argued that no prior administration did what his administration is doing in responding to a public health crisis.
Trump predicted that the tumbling stock market will come back once the coronavirus threat is abated. He brushed off concerns and said the “market will take care of itself.” Trump often links stock market success to his economic policies. He also stressed the need to help struggling airlines get through the crisis. Trump had an earlier teleconference with governors and advised them to try getting respirators for their states. He later explained that governors may have quicker access to such products in their states.