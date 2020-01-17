New Weather Advisory: Snow And Black Ice Possible

Portland, Ore. – The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a new Winter Weather Advisory for our area until 10am. Forecasters are calling for possible snow, with small accumulations above 500 feet in elevation, and possible black ice. Stay connected with Fm News 101 KXL for the latest.
Winter Weather Advisory
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR
1206 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one
inch, with local accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in the hills
above 500 feet.
* WHERE...Interior lowlands and nearby hills of Southwest
Washington and Northwest Oregon, including the Greater Portland,
Vancouver and Salem metro areas.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially in the
hills. Portions of Interstate 5 will likely be impacted,
particularly in spots of elevated terrain like the South Hills
of Salem.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Accumulations of one inch or more should
generally be confined to elevations above 500 feet, though there
may be spotty accumulations of 1 inch down to the valley floors.
Valley floor accumulations will be most likely near the Columbia
Gorge, but are possible anywhere.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Special Weather Statement
Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Portland OR
257 PM PST Thu Jan 16 2020
Lower Columbia-Greater Portland Metro Area-
Central Willamette Valley-South Willamette Valley-
Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills-
Cascade Foothills in Lane County-I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County-
Greater Vancouver Area-South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of St. Helens, Clatskanie, Hillsboro,
Portland, Wilsonville, Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Salem,
McMinnville, Woodburn, Stayton, Dallas, Eugene, Springfield,
Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon, Sandy, Estacada,
Silver Falls State Park, Sweet Home, Vida, Jasper, Lowell,
Cottage Grove, Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock, Vancouver,
Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, Amboy, Toutle,
Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar
257 PM PST Thu Jan 16 2020
ICY ROADS AND SPOTTY SNOW TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING...
Temperatures will drop back into the upper 20s to lower 30s
tonight. Any moisture on the roadways will likely freeze,
creating slick spots. Highest potential will be on rural roads and
other less-traveled roadways through forested areas.
In addition, scattered showers tonight into Friday morning will
bring potential for minor snow accumulations. Snow level will
lower tonight, with snow falling down to the lowest elevations.
Snow accumulations of an inch or less are possible, though most
areas will see none to a dusting of snow accumulation.
Dense Fog Advisory
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED
National Weather Service Portland OR
1111 PM PST Thu Jan 16 2020
Greater Portland Metro Area-Central Willamette Valley-
South Willamette Valley-
Including the cities of Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville,
Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Salem, McMinnville, Woodburn,
Stayton, Dallas, Eugene, Springfield, Corvallis, Albany,
and Lebanon
1111 PM PST Thu Jan 16 2020
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense
fog. Some areas, particularly near rivers, have extremely
dense fog with visibility as low as 100 feet.
* WHERE…Greater Portland Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley
and South Willamette Valley.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Bicyclists and pedestrians will be especially hard to see.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…With temperatures below freezing, roadways
will also be slick in spots, exacerbating the danger of the
dense fog.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Bicyclists and pedestrians should wear reflective clothing to
increase the chances of being seen by others.
