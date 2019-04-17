New Warning Signs At Haystack Rock

Photo courtesy of Wikipedia

Cannon Beach, Or. – New warning signs will be posted at Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach. Dawn Harris with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says its been told by the Haystack Rock Awareness program, there’s been an increase in erosion there in the last six months. She says ” I’ve been working for the Fish and Wildlife Service for 20 years and this is the first time we’ve been hearing about significant amounts of erosion.” The signs will warn of a rockfall hazard.

The 235 foot tall rock is a National Wildlife Refuge and gets up to 200,000 visitors a year.