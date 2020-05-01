New Virus Surge Possible

Coronavirus concept. Note COVID-19, Protective medical mask and pill capsules for treatment coronavirus. Novel corona virus outbreak. Epidemic from Wuhan, China. Coronavirus drugs on wooden table.
Portland, Ore – Thousands of new coronavirus infections could be on the way for Oregon, if the state tries to reopen too fast, That’s the latest message from researchers, whom Oregon’s been relying on for guidance since the start of the crisis.
Researchers at the Institute for Disease Modeling recommend a slow, steady pace to reopening Oregon.
The researchers estimate the Governor’s stay home order, decreased COVID 19 infections by 70 percent. But they say, changing that by just ten percent, would mean 35 hundred more people infected.
The authors say Oregon should gradually ease restrictions, increase testing, and start contact tracing.