New Video Shows Scary Armed Robbery

Portland, Oregon – Terror at a tavern. A take over style robbery at a popular Southeast Portland bar is caught on surveillance video. Cameras were rolling early Friday morning at the LAY LOW TAVERN when three masked suspects barged into the place near SE 60th and Powell with guns and a taser. Two customers and employees dropped to the ground, while the bartender was ordered to empty the till. The robbers got away with only a small amount of cash. Police are trying to find these guys before they strike again.

See the video from News Partner KGW here.

Read more from police:

Lay

Low

Tavern

On Friday, October 19, 2018, at 2:35 a.m., East Precinct officers responded to the report of a robbery at the, located at 6015 Southeast Powell Boulevard

Officers arrived at the tavern and learned three suspects entered the location wearing masks. The suspects directed patrons in the tavern to lie on the floor and demanded money, while two of the suspects reportedly brandished firearms and one possessed a taser. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash the suspects left the location without incident.

Responding officers searched the neighborhood but did not locate anyone matching the suspects’ description.

At this time there are no suspect descriptions to provide the public.

There were no injuries reported as a result of this robbery.

Investigators with the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division’s Robbery Detail will continue this investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Robbery Detail at 503-823-0412.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Information about this case or any unsolved felony crime may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.

Information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube should be shared as these tips may lead to the identification of a suspect or suspects. Links can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Submit an anonymous tip:

Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips.

Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823

Call 503-823-HELP (4357)