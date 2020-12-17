New Unemployment Numbers In Washington State
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington’s jobless rate was 6% last month, and the state’s economy added just 100 jobs.
According to numbers released Wednesday by the Employment Security Department, November’s rate was the same as October’s.
Private sector employment increased by 2,600 jobs while government employment decreased by 2,500 jobs.
The largest private job growth occurred in professional and business services, other services and financial activities.
Earlier this month, Gov. Jay Inslee extended current restrictions on businesses and social gatherings through Jan. 4 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.