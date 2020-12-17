      Weather Alert

New Unemployment Numbers In Washington State

Dec 16, 2020 @ 4:21pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington’s jobless rate was 6% last month, and the state’s economy added just 100 jobs.

According to numbers released Wednesday by the Employment Security Department, November’s rate was the same as October’s.

Private sector employment increased by 2,600 jobs while government employment decreased by 2,500 jobs.

The largest private job growth occurred in professional and business services, other services and financial activities.

Earlier this month, Gov. Jay Inslee extended current restrictions on businesses and social gatherings through Jan. 4 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

TAGS
jobs report Washington state
Popular Posts
Oregon Wildfire Recap: 9 Deaths, 1.2 Million Acres Burned, 4K Homes Destroyed, 25K Claims Filed
Kinney Family At Center of North Portland Occupation Owns Another Home
Watch: Oregon Governor Kate Brown Gives COVID Update
Washington State Reduces COVID-19 Death Toll
FDA Approves Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine