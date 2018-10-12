New Turn To Hart Family Case

Mendocino County, Ca. – There could be more DNA tests to see if a skeletal foot found on a California beach belongs to a teen whose family’s van drove off a cliff and crashed. 16 year old Hannah Hart’s adopted mom drove her wife and all six adopted kids off the cliff last March. The bodies of the mothers and four of the kids were found. But Hannah and her 15 year old brother, Devonte are still unaccounted for. Oregonlive reports the Mendocino County Sheriff’s office has heard from several people who say they’re Hannah’s blood relatives. The sheriff’s office is working to get DNA samples from them to see if the remains are Hannah’s. The foot was entangled in a pair of girl’s jeans. They’ve already tested DNA samples from her two siblings whose bodies have been found. Those results were inconclusive.