New Top Cop Announced For Portland FBI Field Office

Portland, Ore. — FBI Director Christopher Wray has appointed Douglas A. Olson as the special agent in charge of the Portland Field Office in Oregon. Olson, who most recently served as a section chief in the Criminal Investigative Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C., brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

Olson’s career with the FBI began in 2003 when he joined as a special agent, initially assigned to the Greensboro Resident Agency of the Charlotte Field Office in North Carolina. Over the years, he has worked on a diverse range of criminal and national security investigations, including those involving violent crime, white-collar crime, and counterterrorism.

In 2006, Olson transferred to the New York Field Office, where he focused on investigating organized crime. He received recognition for his work in probing members of the Genovese Organized Crime family.

His career progression within the FBI includes roles as a supervisory special agent at FBI Headquarters, where he managed the Eurasian Organized Crime Unit of the Criminal Investigative Division. During this tenure, Olson played a key role in establishing new assistant legal attaché positions focused on criminal matters.

In 2013, Olson was appointed as the supervisory senior resident agent of the Salem Resident Agency of the Portland Field Office, overseeing all FBI programs in Salem. He continued to excel in his career, earning an Attorney General Award for his contributions to U.S. national security while serving as an assistant legal attaché in Stockholm, Sweden.

In 2019, Olson assumed the role of assistant special agent in charge of the Pittsburgh Field Office, where he was responsible for various programs including cyber, counterintelligence, intelligence, and mission support. His dedication and expertise led to his promotion in 2022 to chief of the Operational Support Section of the Criminal Investigative Division at FBI Headquarters.

Olson’s background includes a bachelor’s degree in business management from Virginia Polytechnic State University. Prior to joining the FBI, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a scout-sniper platoon commander and intelligence officer.

With his extensive experience and proven track record, Olson is poised to lead the Portland Field Office in its mission to uphold the law and protect the community.