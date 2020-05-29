New “Tool” Helps Bust DUI Drivers And Helps Healthcare Workers Fight Coronavirus

      Breaking News
May 29, 2020 @ 2:08pm

Olympia, Wash. – Troopers are busting some DUI suspects in Washington State in a brand new way, and it’s also helping healthcare workers fight Covid-19. 21 Washington State Troopers are now trained and licensed to legally draw blood from DUI suspects who’ve been arrested, right there on the spot, after they have a search warrant from a judge. In the past, officers would have to take the suspect into a health clinic or hospital, sometimes waiting for a period of time in order to get the blood draw. But now this allows healthcare workers to focus on coronavirus instead, and it helps keep roads and highways safe. They just busted their first blood draw DUI suspect this month in Tacoma.

 

