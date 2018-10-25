New Suspicious Package Sent To Robert De Niro in NYC, Joe Biden In Delaware

A suspicious package was sent to actor Robert De Niro Thursday morning in New York, CBS News has learned. Sources say the package is similar to ones that were sent Wednesday to several high-profile Democratic figures and CNN, which contained “potentially destructive” devices.

The bomb squad responded, examined the device under an X-ray and removed it. Sources told CBS News that the package appears to be from the same sender whotargeted former U.S. presidents and other politicians on Wednesday.

We are responding to reports of a suspicious package in the vicinity of Greenwich and Franklin streets in Tribeca, Manhattan. Please avoid the area and expect a police presence and heavy traffic. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/foiMSJ0VNG — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 25, 2018

The Secret Service intercepted two packages that were addressed to former President Obama’s home in Washington and Bill and Hillary Clinton’s residence in Westchester County, New York.

Another package was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan at the New York City offices of CNN, prompting CNN’s bureau and the Time Warner Center to evacuate.

Crude but functional low-ordnance explosive devices found in at least two of the packages consisted of a pipe, wires and black powder, a law enforcement official told CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton.