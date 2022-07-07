New Study Identifies Risks Of Seattle Fault Tsunami

SEATTLE, Wa. – A major earthquake on the Seattle Fault could cause a tsunami exceeding 20 feet along the shoreline of the greater Seattle area.
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources released a new study that shows while an earthquake strong enough to cause a tsunami would be rare, it’s important to prepare for one.
The wave would arrive onshore in about three minutes, giving people little time to react.
While the effect of the wave would be greatest near the fault, shoreline flooding and increased currents could be felt across the Salish Sea from Blaine to Olympia.
It’s been 11-hundred years since a quake that strong hit the Seattle Fault.